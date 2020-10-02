1/
Katheryn Louise (Strawn) Hunt
1936 - 2020
Katheryn Louise Strawn Hunt Charleston - Katheryn "Kay" Louise Strawn Hunt, 83, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Hurshell Harvey Hunt, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 1, 2020. Her funeral service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Charleston Presbyterian Church, 1405 Miles Drive with interment following in James Island Presbyterian Churchyard. The family will receive friends Saturday in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Due to COVID protocol, the number of attendees is limited to 30 at a time and all guests are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Kay was born October 9, 1936 in Vernon, Texas, daughter of the late Harry Arlie Strawn and Edna Beatty Strawn. She was a former member of James Island Presbyterian Church and a current member of the Charleston Presbyterian Church. Kay is survived by her husband of 60 years, Hurshell; daughter, Christa Karyn Bogan-Richards (Jeffrey) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three sons: Jeffrey Carlton Hunt (Claire) of Leland, NC, Bradley Stephen Hunt (Denise) of Hollywood, SC and Hurshell Craig Hunt (Teresa) of St. Augustine, FL; sister, Zuma Franks of Tampa, FL; brother, Charles Strawn of Roosendaal, The Netherlands; and 15 grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Charleston Presbyterian Church, 1405 Miles Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel
OCT
4
Service
03:00 PM
Charleston Presbyterian Church
OCT
4
Interment
04:00 PM
James Island Presbyterian Churchyard
