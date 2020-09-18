Kathleen "Kittie" Bruce N. CHARLESTON - Kathleen "Kittie" Bruce (55) of North Charleston, passed away peacefully with her family at home on September 8, 2020. Kittie worked at Exxon/Link in Summerville for many years. Later she worked at JK Harris in Charleston. In recent years, she was a caretaker for her mother. She enjoyed traveling and participating in adventures with friends and family. She also loved her dogs and cats as her children. Kittie was preceded in death by her father, Thomas S. Lewis. She is survived by her mother, Joan K. Lewis of Summerville, SC; her brothers Thomas Lewis of Cordesville, SC and Bill Lewis (Karen) of Summerville, SC; her niece Cali Burnell (Travis); and her great- nephew Trenton Burnell and great niece Channing Burnell both of Summerville, SC; as well as many friends and family members who loved her. She will be sorely missed by many. A private gathering will be held for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make a donation in memory of Kittie and her great love for animals to the Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406 (843)747-4849. You may visit the guestbook at www.lowcountryfuneral.com
