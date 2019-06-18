Kathleen Deforest Schaberg CHARLESTON - Kathleen Deforest Schaberg, 61, of Charleston, South Carolina passed away on 6/15/2019 after her long battle with cancer. Kathleen was born December 24, 1957, in Galien, MI. In 1984, she married the love of her life, Ronald Schaberg. She then went on to work as a flight attendant for American Airlines. During that time she raised 5 children and assisted Ronald with their successful Chicago Shuttle and Air Ambulance business in Northern Wisconsin and Charleston. Kathleen was a talented artist and award winning home designer that could see the beauty in any space. As a loving mother who appreciated art and travel, Kathleen's worldly approach to life is instilled in her family and those who knew her. She will truly be missed. Kathleen was preceded in death by her youngest son, Forest "Kip" Schaberg. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Schaberg; her children, Dr. Kameron (Shana) Schaberg, Canada, Taylor Schaberg, WA, Paige Schaberg, SC, Piper Schaberg, NY; her beloved granddaughters, Imogen, Roisin, and Anwen Schaberg, Canada; her parents, William and Ann DeForest, TX; brother, William DeForest, II, TX; and sister, Penny Deforest, TX. A private Celebration of Life will be held on July 20th, 2019, at 1:00 pm at their home in Charleston, SC, by invitation only. Contributions can be made to the Bernie Sanders Campaign in Kathleen Schaberg's memory. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 19, 2019