Kathleen Edwards Lee Mt. Pleasant - Kathleen Edwards Lee, 96, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late James Edward Lee and beloved mother, grandmother and sister, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Due to COVID-19, all services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Kathleen was born July 19, 1924 in Mangum, Oklahoma, daughter of the late Marvin Edwards and the late Ruth Powers Edwards. She was a devoted wife and mother, successfully juggling the raising of her family with her role as spouse of a successful oil executive in many different countries. Kathleen could dry a child's tears in the morning and then entertain foreign Heads of State that evening without missing a beat. She was a talented artist and musician and deeply involved in promoting the art program at Franke. Her many delicious recipes will carry on - Kathleen's shrimp and chicken gumbo is a family tradition. She attended Lamar College, and was a grammar expert - politely but firmly correcting any and all. Playing Scrabble with Kathleen was a sure bet to losing. She was a member of First Scots Presbyterian, and in more recent years regularly attended the Rodenburg Chapel at Franke. Like her husband, Jim, Kathleen held deep Christian beliefs, and is now with her Lord and Savior for a joyous eternity. She is survived by three children, Janet E. Havens of Minneapolis, MN, Douglas Bennett Lee of Boulder, CO and James Stephen "Steve" Lee (Sharon) of Oakmont, PA; one brother, Ben Edwards of Dallas, TX; twelve grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and two daughters, Kay Elizabeth Strickland and Ruth Lee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rodenburg Chapel Fund at Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston