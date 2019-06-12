Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Kathleen Hall Ravenel Charleston - The funeral service for Kathleen Hall Ravenel will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Memorials may be made to St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or to The Confederate Home, 62 Broad Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or Roper St. Francis Foundation Cancer Center, 125 Doughty Street, #790, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 13, 2019
