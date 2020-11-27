1/
Kathleen Hope-Bray
Kathleen Hope-Bray Goose Creek - Kathleen Hope-Bray entered into eternal life on November 22, 2020. Kay was born in New York on June 4, 1927. Kay married Edward Hope in 1950, and they moved to Kittery, Maine in 1951. They then moved to Charleston, SC in 1968. Kay was married to Edward Hope from 1950 to 1983, when he passed away. She then married Gordon Bray from 1989 until he passed away in 1997. Kay worked for Sears and retired in 1989. After retiring from Sears, Kay did volunteer work with the Senior Center and the Bereavement Committee at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Kay also started 2 widow groups, one in 1985 and the other 1998. She really enjoyed volunteering. Kay is survived by two sons, John Hope and wife, Colleen, James Hope and wife, Esther, and step-daughter, Pam and husband, Dean, and 6 grandchildren, Mickey, Carrie, Eric, Derek, Scott, Jeff, and 7 great-grandchildren. A Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church located at 510 St. James Ave. in Goose Creek on November 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Crescent Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com/. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Goose Creek, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 553-1511
