Kathleen (Kathy) Joy Abrams Summerville - Kathleen (Kathy) Joy Abrams passed peacefully on May 15, 2020 after a long battle with metastatic cancer. She was 68 years old. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life which will be scheduled at a later date. Kathy was born in 1951 in New Haven, CT daughter of the late Edgar and Carol Durant. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Barry Abrams, son Christopher Abrams (Susan), daughter Sara Abrams (Robert), and her grandchildren Faith, Tristan, Jonah, Madison, Brianna and Braden. She was predeceased by her son, Matthew Abrams. Kathy attended Bridgeport Nursing School where she became a Registered Nurse. She began her career at Yale New Haven Hospital and became Head Nurse for the Neurosurgical Unit. Her husband Barry's career in the Coast Guard took her life and career on numerous paths to many places and adventures. She retired after 40 plus years of dedicated nursing. It would be wrong to say that Kathy lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have been broken, Kathy stayed strong. There was no quit in Kathy. Just because she is no longer with us, that doesn't mean she lost her fight. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. Kathy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. One that she could be proud of right to the end. The kindness and love she has given has shown through all of the lives she has touched. She was loved by all. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020.