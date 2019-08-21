Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Little Fell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Little Fell NASHVILLE, TN - Kathleen Little Fell, 94, of Nashville, TN died peacefully on August 12, 2019. Kathleen was born May 18, 1925 in Bessemer, AL, daughter of Kathleen Waller Little and Joseph Alexander Little. She was a graduate of Bessemer High School and Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, VA. She married The Rev. Richard Cobb Fell, a priest in the Diocese of Alabama, who was serving three small churches in northern Alabama. Together Kathleen and Richard served St. Andrew's Church in Arlington, VA; St. Thomas Church in Richmond, Va; St. Michael's Church in Charleston, SC; and All Saints' Church in Richmond, VA. Kathleen also taught school at St. Catherine's School in Richmond, VA; Ashley Hall School in Charleston, SC; and Collegiate School in Richmond. After her husband's death, Kathleen maintained her close association with the Episcopal church. She was the Lay Assistant to the Rector of Holy Communion Church in Charleston, SC and, the Assistant to the Chaplain at St. Augustine's Chapel at Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN. She was an Education For Ministry Mentor and served tirelessly in countless volunteer jobs in the church throughout her life. Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen Waller Little Vann and Joseph Alexander Little Sr.; her step-father, Felix Young Vann; her brother, Joseph A. Little Jr.; and her husband, The Rev. Richard C. Fell. She is survived by her two daughters, Kacky Fell of Nashville, TN and Gretta Cape of Charleston, SC; son-in-law Bob Cape; sister-in-law, Sarah Goodpasture Little; many well-loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and devoted friends. A memorial service was held on August 20, 2019 in Nashville, TN. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, AL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Augustine's Episcopal Chapel (P.O. Box 6330-B, Nashville, TN 37235) or Thistle Farms (5122 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209 or



Kathleen Little Fell NASHVILLE, TN - Kathleen Little Fell, 94, of Nashville, TN died peacefully on August 12, 2019. Kathleen was born May 18, 1925 in Bessemer, AL, daughter of Kathleen Waller Little and Joseph Alexander Little. She was a graduate of Bessemer High School and Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, VA. She married The Rev. Richard Cobb Fell, a priest in the Diocese of Alabama, who was serving three small churches in northern Alabama. Together Kathleen and Richard served St. Andrew's Church in Arlington, VA; St. Thomas Church in Richmond, Va; St. Michael's Church in Charleston, SC; and All Saints' Church in Richmond, VA. Kathleen also taught school at St. Catherine's School in Richmond, VA; Ashley Hall School in Charleston, SC; and Collegiate School in Richmond. After her husband's death, Kathleen maintained her close association with the Episcopal church. She was the Lay Assistant to the Rector of Holy Communion Church in Charleston, SC and, the Assistant to the Chaplain at St. Augustine's Chapel at Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN. She was an Education For Ministry Mentor and served tirelessly in countless volunteer jobs in the church throughout her life. Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen Waller Little Vann and Joseph Alexander Little Sr.; her step-father, Felix Young Vann; her brother, Joseph A. Little Jr.; and her husband, The Rev. Richard C. Fell. She is survived by her two daughters, Kacky Fell of Nashville, TN and Gretta Cape of Charleston, SC; son-in-law Bob Cape; sister-in-law, Sarah Goodpasture Little; many well-loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and devoted friends. A memorial service was held on August 20, 2019 in Nashville, TN. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, AL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Augustine's Episcopal Chapel (P.O. Box 6330-B, Nashville, TN 37235) or Thistle Farms (5122 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209 or www.thistlefarms.org ). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close