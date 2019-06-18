Kathleen Maude Brown Gold Mt. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Kathleen, (Maude) Brown Gold those of her late husband William Gold, Jr., those of her son Sheldon L. Gold (Erica), grandson Sheldon L. Gold, Jr., sibling Joan B. Jones (the late Irvin R. Jones), nieces and nephews, brother-in-law Ronald Gold (Doris) are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday June 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., in Friendship A.M.E. Church 204 Royal Ave. Mount Pleasant, SC. Interment Greater Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery 4174 Hwy. 17 North, Awendaw, SC. Viewing at the funeral home Wednesday June 19, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. with a family hour from 6-7p.m. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 19, 2019