Kathleen "Kathy" Michau Ladson - Kathleen "Kathy" Theresa Michau, 69, of Ladson, SC, entered into eternal rest Thursday, November 26, 2020. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00PM in the J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Kathy was born March 10, 1951 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Emory Alvin Michau and Anne Henson Michau. She was an IT Specialist and worked at the Dept. of Veterans Affairs. Kathy enjoyed photography, singing, drawing, painting and playing the guitar. She loved children and found joy in being around her family. She was a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews and all of their children and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by four sisters and two brothers; Martha (David) Taub, Alvin Michau, Nancy Michau, David Michau, Beth (Gaeten) Masse and Gayle Balasa. She was preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in her name to American Cancer Society
5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406 or MUSC Foundation for Children's Hospital 18 Bee Street MSC 450, Charleston, SC, 29425.
