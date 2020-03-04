|
Kathleen Owens McCauley Slater CROWN POINT, IN - Kathleen Owens McCauley Slater passed into eternal rest January 20, 2020. She was born January 15, 1925 in Charleston, SC to George Talbert Owens and Ruby Metts Owens. Kathleen graduated from Coker College in 1945 with a BA in Music and did graduate studies at Julliard School of Music and Union Theological Seminary in New York. She was organist and choir director at Grace Episcopal Church from 1953 to 1973. Under her direction, they performed works such as Brahm's German Requiem, Bach's Magnificat and Schubert's Mass in G Major, to name a few. Kathleen then transferred her talents to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church as their organist/choir director for the next 18 years and was music instructor for their kindergarten program for 20 years. She taught piano, voice and organ to countless students for over 45 years. Kathleen was preceded in death by her first her husband, Sherman E. McCauley, in 2001. They met in 1954 while both performing at the Heyward-Washington House. She is survived by their four children; Deborah Ann Martyniuk (Dan), Edward O. McCauley, Robert C. McCauley, and Rebecca G. McCauley (Anthony Brock); one grandchild, Luke McCauley Still; and two nieces and two nephews. In her 80's, Kathleen found new love and companionship when she married widower, Robert W. Slater, who preceded her in 2017. The relatives and friends of Kathleen Owens McCauley Slater are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 9, 2020, at the graveside, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends between 2:00 and 5:00 PM Sunday afternoon at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Charleston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SC Chapter of . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2020