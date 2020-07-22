Kathleen Smith Charleston - Kathleen F. Smith, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Phillip Mark Smith, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 20, 2020. A private service will be held at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel on Friday, July 24, 2020. Following the service, a private interment will be in the Beaufort National Cemetery. Kathleen was born April 30, 1936 in Cloverdale, Alabama, daughter of the late Rollie McGee and Beulah Grissom McGee. Kathleen served as a PFC in the Women's Army Corps. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, David McGee and sister-in-law Ellen McGee. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Phillip Mark Smith of Charleston, SC; daughter, Cheryl Jenkins (Eddie) of Kingsland, GA; son, Mark Smith (Jo) of St. Marys, GA; son, Brian Smith (Kathleen) of Wahoo, NE; five brothers: Robert McGee of Tupelo, MS, Clarence McGee of Killen, AL, Glen McGee of Okalona, MS, Dewey McGee of Florence, AL, Gene McGee of Florence, AL; 8 grandchildren: Melissa, Jennifer, Corey, Michael, Michelle, Christopher, Randi Jo, Jordan and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to any Children's Hospital Charity. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
