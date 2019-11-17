Kathryn Bryan Whray (1938 - 2019)
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Obituary
Kathryn Bryan Whray Cottageville - The relatives and friends of Kathryn Bryan Whray are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 18, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
