Simplicity LowCountry Cremation & Burial Services
281 Treeland Dr.
Ladson, SC 29456
(843) 996-4426
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
1941 - 2020
Kathryn Caffrey Obituary
Kathryn Caffrey HANAHAN - Kathryn Caffrey passed away on February 9, 2020 at her home in Hanahan, SC. She was born on June 19, 1941 in Hutchinson, KS to Paul Albert and Marie Esau Stucky. Kathryn loved the Charleston area and its history. She was a docent at Middleton Place for 38 years. She enjoyed her friends and her work in the medical community. She will be missed by her children, Mark Caffrey and Charles Caffrey of Peachtree Corners, GA, and her sister, Anne Schroeder of Pocatello, Idaho. Preceding her in death were her husband of 53 years, Joseph Caffrey, and her brothers Paul Robert and Richard and her sister Ruby Christenson. The service will be held on February 28 at Simplicity: Lowcountry Cremation and Burial at 281 Treeland Drive, Ladson, South Carolina. Visitation starts at 6 PM, and the memorial service starts at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, one may make a donation in her name to the Middleton Place Foundation, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020
