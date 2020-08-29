Dr. Kathryn E. Altman MT. PLEASANT - Kathryn Ann Ensminger McIntyre Altman of Mt. Pleasant, SC passed away on August 19, 2020 from causes related to cancer in the comfort and care of her family. Kathryn was born April 1, 1933 in Mantorville, MN, to Ross Emanuel Ensminger and Margaret Goodhue Ensminger. Her childhood years were spent on the campus of Southern Union College in Wadley, AL, where her father was president and her mother was the primary fundraiser. The family moved to Carlinville, IL when Kitty was a teenager; her father taught sociology at Blackburn College, and her mother taught English and later served as a school librarian. Kitty graduated from Carlinville High School in 1950 and earned a B.A. from Blackburn College in 1954. She met James H. McIntyre while working at College Camp on Lake Geneva, WI, and they married in Carlinville in 1953. They moved to Charleston, SC, in 1956, where they lived on the campus of The Citadel Military College. They raised two children, Sandra and Steve. Kitty and Jim separated in 1968 and later divorced. She married John Graham Altman III in 1972 and they later divorced. At her high school's 50th reunion, she reconnected with Dave Card, and they were "special friends" on many adventures. Kitty had a long and meritorious career in public education. After teaching at Harbor View Elementary on James Island, SC from 1960-1962, she earned an M.S. in guidance and counseling at Florida State University in 1963. She served as Director of Guidance at St. Andrew's High School in Charleston from 1963-1970. She earned a doctorate in counselor education at the University of South Carolina in 1973 and began more than two decades of work in educational administration with the Charleston County School District. As Coordinator of Guidance from 1972-1983, she advocated for hiring guidance counselors at all levels in the public schools. She led the CCSD Human Relations Program in the late 1970s under a large federal grant designed to assist school districts with completing the process of school desegregation. She trained and supervised consultants to work with public education faculty and staff to support the changes needed. She became Director of Pupil Personnel Services for the District in 1983 and served in that role until her retirement from the school system in 1995. Parallel to her work in the school district, she was an Adjunct Professor in Counselor Education at The Citadel School of Education from 1973-2008. In her private counseling practice from 1995-2008, she worked with children and their families, and she served as a counseling supervisor for professional counselors. She served from 1986-1992 as a charter member of the S.C. Board of Examiners for Licensure of Professional Counselors, Marriage and Family Therapists, Addiction Counselors and Psycho-Educational Specialists. She served on the national board of trustees for the College Board, the educational research and testing organization created to expand access to higher education. She was a member of the S.C. Counseling Association, the American Counseling Association, and Phi Delta Kappa. In 1975, she was awarded Outstanding Administrator in the Personnel and Guidance Profession in South Carolina and selected in 1985 as the Outstanding Counselor Supervisor by the S.C. Association of Counselor Educators and Supervisors. The Citadel School of Education inducted her into its "Wall of Fame" in 2009. She was a longtime member of the Circular Congregational Church and served as president of the congregation. She joined other church members on the Bee Team of Sweetgrass Garden, which brought the first hives of mite-resistant bees to the Charleston area. She served on many community organizations that helped young people and their families, including Upward Bound, the Charleston Hotline Service, and the Family Education Center. Kitty was a lifelong bridge player and achieved Gold Life Master status in 2013. She was president of the Charleston Bridge Club when it decided to build its own bridge center on Ashley Hall Road. She helped start the bridge education program and taught classes and directed games. She is lovingly remembered by family and friends for her sincere curiosity and personal warmth. She was noted for her listening skills and the depth of her concerns and empathy. She treasured brunches with her Friday group of friends at Folly Beach. Always ready for an adventure, she enjoyed celebrating with friends and family, including traveling broadly, sailing in the Charleston harbor, and Nia dancing. Kitty was proud of her children and grandchildren and encouraged them in their accomplishments and connections in life. She is survived by two children, Sandra Ann McIntyre (and husband Hobson R.A. Calhoun) of Ann Arbor, MI, and Stephen Ross McIntyre (and wife Miriam Boydstone McIntyre) of Hickory, NC; three grandchildren, Kathryn Marie McIntyre Markwell (and husband Clinton Markwell) of Falls Church, VA, Margaret Ruth McIntyre of Washington, DC, and James Brandon McIntyre (and wife Lauren Elizabeth McIntyre) of Chapel Hill, NC; one great-grandchild, Cara James McIntyre; and sisters Margaret Emily Ensminger (and husband Sheppard Kellam) of Pasadena, MD, and Beth Ensminger Vanfossen of Staunton, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents; her older sister, Ruth Mary Ensminger McGraw; and a great-grandchild, Ethan Maxwell McIntyre. The family will hold a private memorial gathering in September. Cremation services by J. Henry Stuhr's. See additional tributes and photographs at http://bit.ly/kittyaltman
