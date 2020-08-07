Kathryn "Kathy" F. Young N. Charleston - Kathryn "Kathy" F. Young, 79, died August 5, 2020 in a local hospital. Born January 30, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Stephen and Catherine Braun Seplak. At the age of eighteen, Kathy married Francis "Frank" Young and began a 27-year journey as a Navy wife. Kathy was an active volunteer in the Navy. She was Submarine Group Six's first staff ombudsman and was instrumental in the planning and operation of the Ombudsman Training Academy. For many years, Kathy was a volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America as a Cub Scout Den Leader and a Commissioner for the Twin Rivers District. Kathy was recognized for her service to the Scouts as a recipient of the BSA Silver Beaver Award. Kathy regularly participated during elections as a Poll Manager. Kathy was a founding member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and active with the Knights of Columbus Council #11991. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 50 years, Francis Young. Mrs. Young is survived by her brother: Stephen Seplak (Shirley); children: Francis J. Young, Lawrence J. Young (Catherine), Victoria Young Garces (Ernesto), Christian J. Young (Mikee), and Elizabeth Young; grandchildren: Alexandra Mason (Anthony), Lawrence Young (Kerry), Amanda Young (Josh), Tyler Henwood (Angelica), Francis Bradley Young, Ian Tennant, and Benjamin Tennant; great-grandchildren: Liam, Zelda, Viola, and Atlas. The family will have a private prayer service in J. Henry Stuhr, Northwoods Chapel, on Sunday, August 9, 2020. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445 on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. A memorial message may sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
