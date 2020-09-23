Kathryn McMillan Price Charleston - Kathryn McMillan Price, 91, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of John Russell Price, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Her private funeral service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 in New Beginnings Community Church, 849 Fort Johnson Road, with interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Kathryn was born April 21, 1929 in Parlers, South Carolina, daughter of the late Edward McMillan and Ethel Zeigler McMillan. She retired from the Medical University of South Carolina as a Bed Control Supervisor and was a member of New Beginnings Community Church. Kathryn is survived by her two daughters: Kathy Jo Thornburg of Davidson, NC and Domingo Price Page of Graniteville, SC; brother, David McMillan of Charleston, SC; six grandchildren: Hannah Hutchings, John Russell Price III, Rob Thornburg, Millie Edge, Randy Price and Elizabeth Pannell; and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Sylvia Price Murphy; and son, John Russell Price, Jr. Memorials may be made to New Beginnings Community Church, 849 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
