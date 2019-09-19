Kathy Bryan Sanders MT. PLEASANT - The family and friends of Mrs. Kathy Bryan Sanders, those of her husband Charles Hardy Sanders, their children, Peshaunn Donnell Bryan, Charita C. Sanders, and Chavis G. Sanders, grandchildren, father Mr. Freddie Bryan, siblings Brenda G. Jones, Otto B. (the late Alberta) German, Nathaniel (Tina) Grant, Prell B. (David) Pinckney, Freddiemae B. Clinkscales, Jennifer B. (Kelvin) Solomon and Terry J. Bryan, aunts Rosa Linyard and Loretta Garvin, nieces, and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Friendship A.M.E. Church 204 Royal Ave. Mount Pleasant, SC interment Oceanview Cemetery Mount Pleasant, SC. Viewing will be held this afternoon at the funeral home from 3-5 p.m. Wake at the Friendship A.M.E. Church from 6-8 p.m., family hour at 7 p.m. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019