Kathy Palmer Mitchell
Kathy Palmer Mitchell Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Kathy Palmer Mitchell are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Mitchell Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Mitchell is the widow of the late Charles Mitchell, and she is survived by her children, Charles Palmer, Tranell Palmer, Tranetta Palmer and Montez Mitchell; brothers and sisters, Walter (Deloris) Palmer, Joyce Palmer, Betty Palmer, Solomon Palmer, James Palmer, Anthony Palmer, Shelia (Harold) Jones, and Shirley Givens; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
