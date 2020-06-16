Katie Lynn Pye LADSON - Katie Lynn Pye, 24, was called home to be with our heavenly father on June 11, 2020. Katie had a heart of gold and was loved by many. She was born in Charleston, SC, May 24, 1996. Katie was a great mother, she loved her family & friends and and making people smile. She is survived by her parents, Robin Mayes and Joseph Pye, Jr.; her children, Cadence Olivier, 6, and Cayson Olivier, 1; her sisters, Jessica Pye, Jordan Pye, and Elaina Mayes; grandparents, Bob Rhodus, Judy Pye, and Joseph Pye, Sr. She will also be missed by Ronald Olivier, her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Her funeral service will begin on Thursday, 2pm at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 888 Central Ave, Summerville, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.