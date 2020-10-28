Katina C. Manos Charleston - It is with great sorrow that the family of Katina C. Manos announces her passing on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Katina was born to Nicholas and Mary Corontzes in Charleston, SC on June 2, 1928. She was raised in Charleston and graduated from Memminger H.S. in 1946. Katina met her husband, John P. Manos, MD, at a Greek church basketball convention. They were married in December, 1951 and the fun-loving couple eventually marked 65 years together. Katina was a sweet wife to her husband throughout their 65 years. She was a loving mother to four children and an adoring "YiaYia" to five grandchildren. Katina was an avid adventurer, traveling to all corners of the world as a travel agent. Her travels, which took her to virtually every continent on the globe, made her a "graduate of the world." As a second generation American citizen, Katina spoke Greek fluently and cherished her Greek heritage. She celebrated her spiritual life with her family and all of her friends at the Greek Orthodox Church of The Holy Trinity. She was a lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, a women's philanthropic organization of the Orthodox Archdiocese of America, where she served as president for two years. Katina was always full of life, a phenomenal cook, she loved to dance, and could light up any room! Katina leaves behind her children, Toni Manos, MD, John Peter Manos, Jr., Athena Manos Dykes, son-in-law, Steve Dykes, Peter Nicholas Manos, MD, daughter-in-law, Jane Manos. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Elizabeth Joan Manos, Peter Nicholas Manos, Jr., John Dixon Manos, Katina A. Hilliard and Zachary T. Hilliard. A private family burial service will be held at Live Oak Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 31. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
