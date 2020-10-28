1/1
Katina C. Manos
1928 - 2020
Katina C. Manos Charleston - It is with great sorrow that the family of Katina C. Manos announces her passing on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Katina was born to Nicholas and Mary Corontzes in Charleston, SC on June 2, 1928. She was raised in Charleston and graduated from Memminger H.S. in 1946. Katina met her husband, John P. Manos, MD, at a Greek church basketball convention. They were married in December, 1951 and the fun-loving couple eventually marked 65 years together. Katina was a sweet wife to her husband throughout their 65 years. She was a loving mother to four children and an adoring "YiaYia" to five grandchildren. Katina was an avid adventurer, traveling to all corners of the world as a travel agent. Her travels, which took her to virtually every continent on the globe, made her a "graduate of the world." As a second generation American citizen, Katina spoke Greek fluently and cherished her Greek heritage. She celebrated her spiritual life with her family and all of her friends at the Greek Orthodox Church of The Holy Trinity. She was a lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, a women's philanthropic organization of the Orthodox Archdiocese of America, where she served as president for two years. Katina was always full of life, a phenomenal cook, she loved to dance, and could light up any room! Katina leaves behind her children, Toni Manos, MD, John Peter Manos, Jr., Athena Manos Dykes, son-in-law, Steve Dykes, Peter Nicholas Manos, MD, daughter-in-law, Jane Manos. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Elizabeth Joan Manos, Peter Nicholas Manos, Jr., John Dixon Manos, Katina A. Hilliard and Zachary T. Hilliard. A private family burial service will be held at Live Oak Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 31. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Burial
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Memories & Condolences
October 28, 2020
I always remember Katina as being a lovely person. I saw her frequently at the Greek Orthodox Church in Charleston. She was warm, friendly, and a hard worker for the church. Eternal memory to her. Sympathies to the family!
Mary Lee Lavelle
Friend
October 28, 2020
PS Sorry about the strange ending to my previous message. I had typed "Rest in Peace, Tina Manos!" in Greek, but apparently this site doesn't recognize the Greek alphabet, so all that remained when it got published was the exclamation point.

Rest in Peace, Tina Manos!
Chris Rivers
Neighbor
October 28, 2020
I loved Mrs. Manos! Such a charming, funny, animated person, someone who truly could "light up a room." All of that comes through so clearly in the beautiful picture you chose to accompany this obituary.

She was also a very sweet, warm, authentic, endearing person. Living next door to her as a child was like living next door to a loving aunt, someone who was always genuinely delighted to see you and always welcomed you warmly into her house, every single time you showed up at the back door, not-so-subtly begging for a piece of her super-delicious Greek pastry!

Deepest sympathy to all four Manos "children" on your great loss. And to Mrs. Manos:

!
October 28, 2020
Prayers for the family and many friends. She lifted the Greek Festival in the early years with many other women. She was always a part of the repairs to the Church she loved. God Bless her soul.
October 27, 2020
With our condolences. May her memory be eternal!
