I loved Mrs. Manos! Such a charming, funny, animated person, someone who truly could "light up a room." All of that comes through so clearly in the beautiful picture you chose to accompany this obituary.



She was also a very sweet, warm, authentic, endearing person. Living next door to her as a child was like living next door to a loving aunt, someone who was always genuinely delighted to see you and always welcomed you warmly into her house, every single time you showed up at the back door, not-so-subtly begging for a piece of her super-delicious Greek pastry!



Deepest sympathy to all four Manos "children" on your great loss. And to Mrs. Manos:



!

Chris Rivers

Neighbor