Katrena Verna Patterson WADMALAW ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Ms. Katrena Verna Patterson are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 @ 12 Noon in New Jerusalem AME Church, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Rev. Toney J. Slater, Pastor. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 4-7pm Friday. Ms. Patterson will lie in state at the church 11AM Saturday until the hour of service. Ms. Patterson leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Cory Jerrod Patterson (Wilhelmenia) and Jimmy Lee Ravenel, Jr.(Jasmine); siblings; Lorraine Houston, Alfred Johnson (Tanya), Ronald Smiley, Frank Dickerson, Apostle Carl Singleton (Andrea) and Marion Rivers; grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements are Entrusted to PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave. Maryville, Charleston, SC 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 11, 2019