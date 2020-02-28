|
Katyna Spach Weeks Inlet Beach, FL - Katyna Spach Weeks, beloved wife of Scott, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 in Destin, Florida after suffering a severe asthma attack and ensuing cardiac arrests. She was 51 years old when God took her home. Her graveside service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Holy Cross Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. for family and close friends. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Katyna was born in Lexington, NC. She attended North Davidson High School in Lexington and Queens College in Charlotte. She was a partner with her father in S & W Lighting in Winston Salem early in her career which then inspired her to open Katyna Light and Design in Charlotte, NC. Her love of interior design created a lifelong enjoyment of making homes more beautiful for others. More recently, she was in commercial banking with Bank of America in Charleston. Katyna married Scott on September 14, 2002 and was a devoted wife. She was an avid animal lover and the joy of her life was walking Sophie and Violet Grey, her two rescue Australian shepherd mix. Katyna recently added Cici, a rescue kitten, to their family. She also was fervent in her love for God and often shared His word with one of her friends after her morning reading of the prayer book "Jesus Calling". Katyna loved the song "Oceans", a Christian praise song, as it expressed her trust in God and love for the awesome beauty of God's creation. She was a phenomenal cook and prepared some fabulous meals for family and friends. Katyna is preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Grey II and her father-in-law, William M. Weeks. She will be deeply missed by her husband Scott; pets: Sophie, Violet Grey and Cici; her parents, Tommy Grey and Mabel Lou Spach; her mother-in-law, Marilyn Weeks; her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Regina Spach; her sister-in-law, Beth and husband Hutch Galt; her brothers-in-law: Kenneth Weeks and Mark Weeks; her nieces: Erika Spach Thompson, Alexa and Julianna Weeks; her nephews: Colby and Taylor Weeks, Kyle Galt; and many, many loving friends across the country. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 29, 2020