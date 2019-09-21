In Loving Memory Of KAVONT'E KADEEM WASHINGTON Sept. 22, 1992 ~ Sept. 16, 2017 Missing You On Your Birthday Today is full of memories Happiness and tears, Of birthday celebrations We've shared throughout the years And though I'll always miss you The endless joy you brought, Warms my heart with gratitude And fills my every thought Whenever you are resting I hope that you can see, How precious and uplifting Your memory is to me. I feel that you are with me In everything I do, So I'll celebrate your birthday But I'll spend it missing you.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019