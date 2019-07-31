Kay Bridgham Poulnot Mt. Pleasant - Kay Bridgham Poulnot, RN, 58, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A Celebration of Kay's Life will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 in St. Andrews Church Mount Pleasant, 440 Whilden Street at 12:00 pm. The family will receive friends in Sam's Hall immediately following the service. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Kay was born April 24, 1961 in Norfolk, Virginia, daughter of Russell Benjamin Bridgham and the late Takae Tomohiro Bridgham. Kay was a graduate of Wando High School, class of 1979. She attended USC and obtained her nursing degree from Trident Technical College. Kay worked as a Registered Nurse in the Charleston Area. In addition to her love for tennis and swimming, her life was centered around her girls, Polly, Marnie and Anne McLeod. She is survived by three daughters, Pauline (Polly) Bridgham Poulnot, Marjorie (Marnie) Charlotte Poulnot and Anne McLeod Poulnot all of Mt. Pleasant; her father, Russell B. Bridgham of Mt. Pleasant; three brothers, Russell B. Bridgham (Gail) of Isle of Palms, Henry B. Bridgham (Bonnie) of Virginia, and Charles B. Bridgham of Nebraska; sister, Nancy Bridgham Coward (Ronnie) of Mt. Pleasant; nieces and nephews, Clauson Coward, Addie Coward, Jessie Bridgham, Will Bridgham, Britny Bridgham, and Henry Bridgham. Memorials may be made to the 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406 or Scleroderma Foundation - National Office, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 1, 2019