Kayshawn Jenkins
Kayshawn Jenkins N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Kayshawn Marie Jenkins are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, N. Charleston, SC. Interment - Greater Galilee Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Cemetery, Edisto Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center. Ms. Jenkins is survived by her daughter, Miss Kaylyn Marie Jenkins; parents, Mrs. Charlette Brown-Fuzz (Marvin-Rudy) and Mr. Congaree (Barry) Jenkins; siblings, Mr. Travon Brown (Latasha), Ms. Ashley Brown, and Ms. Mareisha Brown-Fuzz; grandparents, Mr. James Brown, Jr. (the late Mrs. Rose Marie Washington-Brown), and the late Mr. Congaree and Mrs. Lorraine Jenkins, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to www.MurraysMortuary.com. Further, the services will be live streamed at www.murraysmortuary.com; please click on the Facebook Icon to access the services. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (843) 744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
