Kazuko Tidwell Mt. Pleasant - Kazuko Tidwell, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Msgt. James Clyde Tidwell (USA, Ret) died Friday, June 21, 2019. Her graveside service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 23, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, from 4:00 until 6:00 pm. Kazuko was born July 30, 1929 in Yokohama, Japan and was the daughter of the late Subaru Miyamoto and the late Kiyo Miyamoto. She was a retired seamstress from the textile industry in North Carolina. One of her proudest moments was when she became a United States citizen in 1995. She would always say, "You can't complain if you don't vote". She is survived by daughter, Jane Tidwell Arrington (John) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; step-daughter, Juanita Wilson and her daughter, Angela. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MUSC Children's Hospital, 18 Bee Street MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary