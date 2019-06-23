|
Kazuko Tidwell Mt. Pleasant - The graveside service for Kazuko Tidwell will be held in the Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Memorials may be made to MUSC Children's Hospital, 18 Bee Street MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 24, 2019