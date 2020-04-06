Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Resources
More Obituaries for Keena Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keena Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keena Johnson Obituary
Keena Johnson LITHONIA, GA - The family of Ms. Keena Johnson announces her passing on Monday, March 30, 2020. Residence: Lithonia, GA. Ms. Johnson was predeceased by her parents, Mr. Francis Richards and Mr. John Murray. She is survived by her children, Deonta Johnson, Dalaysia Johnson and Dakia Johnson; her mother, Mrs. Helen Johnson Richards; her grandchildren, Mikhi Johnson, Malik Starr, and Theo Harris; her siblings, Mrs. Elaine Jones (Gary), Ms. Stephanie Richards, Ms. Zandria Johnson, and Mr. Gregory Richards (Rebekah); and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Johnson was 57 years old. Viewing for Ms. Johnson will be on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. A private service will be held for the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net Keena is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -