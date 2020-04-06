|
Keena Johnson LITHONIA, GA - The family of Ms. Keena Johnson announces her passing on Monday, March 30, 2020. Residence: Lithonia, GA. Ms. Johnson was predeceased by her parents, Mr. Francis Richards and Mr. John Murray. She is survived by her children, Deonta Johnson, Dalaysia Johnson and Dakia Johnson; her mother, Mrs. Helen Johnson Richards; her grandchildren, Mikhi Johnson, Malik Starr, and Theo Harris; her siblings, Mrs. Elaine Jones (Gary), Ms. Stephanie Richards, Ms. Zandria Johnson, and Mr. Gregory Richards (Rebekah); and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Johnson was 57 years old. Viewing for Ms. Johnson will be on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. A private service will be held for the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net Keena is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2020