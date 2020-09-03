Keith Brown Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Keith Brown will celebrate his life in a private service on Monday, September 7, 2020. A public viewing will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Calvary Episcopal Church, 106 Line Street, Charleston, SC. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Petrice Robinson Brown; children, Peyton Petrice Brown and Keith Robinson Brown; mother, Mary Brown; sisters, Loretta Brown, Debar Jenkins (Lorenzo), Velma Wright (Clifford), Syquincy Mitchell (Marvin), Olivia Brown and Ganaris Smith; brother, Yuronza Streeter; father and mother-in-law, Benjamin and Roslyn Robinson; brother-in-law, Bruce Robinson (Lisa); and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
