Rev. Keith Cochran, Sr. Ravenel, SC - The relatives and friends of Reverend Keith Cochran, Sr. are invited to attend his funeral service 11:00 am Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Old Ashley Baptist Association Center, 3275 Old Pond Rd., Johns Island. The interment will follow at XMas Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. The Wake Service is Wednesday 6:00 to 8:00 pm at St John Baptist Church, 5676 Ellington School Rd. He is survived by his sons and daughters, Elder Herman Mitchell (Vanessa), Bernard Cochran, Sylvia Nelson (William) and Cynthia Davis; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren; step daughter and son, Linda Brown (Rev. Nathan) and David Devaux; sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 19, 2020