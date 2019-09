In Loving Memory Of KEITH M. THOMPSON, SR. September 8, 2018 Daddy, you are missed more than words can ever say. We hear your voice in our heads when we need advice or guidance. We strive daily to live the way that you lived and to be the people that you taught us to be. Your presence is always felt. We hold onto each other and will always love you beyond measure. Your children: John and Joyce T. Dearing, Keith Jr., and Dana Thompson.