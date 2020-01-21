Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Singleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Marcus Singleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Marcus Singleton In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of KEITH MARCUS SINGLETON Sept. 7, 1972 ~ Jan. 22, 2010 "Special Angel In Heaven" It's been 10yrs There is a special angel in heaven that is a part of us. It is not where we wanted him but where God wanted him to be. He was here but just a moment like a shooting star, and though he is in heaven he isn't very far. He touched the hearts of many like only an Angel can do. We would have held him every minute if the end we only knew. So we send this special message to the Heavens above please take care of our Angel and send him all our love. Forever in our hearts, Victoria, Alex, Beth, Vanessa, Family and Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -