In Loving Memory Of KEITH MARCUS SINGLETON Sept. 7, 1972 ~ Jan. 22, 2010 "Special Angel In Heaven" It's been 10yrs There is a special angel in heaven that is a part of us. It is not where we wanted him but where God wanted him to be. He was here but just a moment like a shooting star, and though he is in heaven he isn't very far. He touched the hearts of many like only an Angel can do. We would have held him every minute if the end we only knew. So we send this special message to the Heavens above please take care of our Angel and send him all our love. Forever in our hearts, Victoria, Alex, Beth, Vanessa, Family and Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020