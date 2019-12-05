Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
More Obituaries for Keith Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Matthews

Keith Matthews Obituary
Keith Matthews James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Keith Matthews are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
