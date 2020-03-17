Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
View Map
Keith Wymond Cox Obituary
Keith Wymond Cox Ravenel, SC - Keith Wymond Cox, 82, of Ravenel, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 15, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, additional service information can be found by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com website. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Keith was born January 8, 1938, in Lake City, South Carolina, son of the late Woodrow H. Cox and Helen Brown Cox. He was a retired master carpenter. Mr. Cox was an avid hunter and fisherman. The family is sure going to miss "Kebo's" famous fish fry's. The Cox men knew how to fry fish. He always looked forward to Sunday's to watch NASCAR. He was a stock car owner and driver in his early years and loved talking anything racing. He is survived by his two daughters, Deborah Cox Sandefur and Karen Cox Geer (Kevin); two sons, Terry K. Cox and Tracy D. Cox; brother, Marion W. Cox (Barbara); sister, Delores Huene (Steven); six grandchildren, Jeremy Cox, Trey Cox, Megan Teel, Britney Sandefur, Hannah Geer, Lauren Geer; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter, Caleb, Jacob, Aaron, Connor, Molly and Landon. He is also survived by his little companion, Suzie Q. Oh how he loved her and she loved him. He will be deeply missed by his children and family. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy W. Cox, Raymond T. Cox, Henry B. Cox, James A. Cox, Harold Cox and sisters, Mary E. Muckelvaney, Janie Rogers Crosby and Marie Hiers. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 18, 2020
