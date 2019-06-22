In Loving Memory Of KELLY MORGAN BYRD October 29, 1975 ~ June 23, 2018 Dont cry for me, I am ok. Heaven is my home now, this is where Ill stay. Im where I belong, so I want my family to be happy and stay strong. Don't cry for me, it was my time, but I will see you all some day here with me. Jesus said this is not the end, and that I should wait here, until we meet again. Love you all, Kelly From the Myers family, daughter Grayson, and son Gibson.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019