Kelvin Curry JOHNS ISLAND - The family and friends of Kelvin Curry, 44, of Johns Island, SC, are invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 6 pm @ SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME, 2336 Meeting St. Rd., North Charleston, SC. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761. The most precious memories of Kelvin will resound in the lives of his beloved parents, Joseph Curry Jr. and Gloria and Raymond Nelson; his brothers, Shantone, Maurico, Cedrick Curry, Richard Wilson, Kevin, Raymond Nelson III, Rodriquis, Antwan, and Patrick, Pasley; sisters, Chaquita, Jasmine Wilson, Meghan Hollington, Quantesha Wilkinson, Aisha and Gordon; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 15, 2020