Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suburban Funeral Home
2336 Meeting Street Rd
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-8761
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelvin Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelvin Curry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelvin Curry Obituary
Kelvin Curry JOHNS ISLAND - The family and friends of Kelvin Curry, 44, of Johns Island, SC, are invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 6 pm @ SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME, 2336 Meeting St. Rd., North Charleston, SC. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761. The most precious memories of Kelvin will resound in the lives of his beloved parents, Joseph Curry Jr. and Gloria and Raymond Nelson; his brothers, Shantone, Maurico, Cedrick Curry, Richard Wilson, Kevin, Raymond Nelson III, Rodriquis, Antwan, and Patrick, Pasley; sisters, Chaquita, Jasmine Wilson, Meghan Hollington, Quantesha Wilkinson, Aisha and Gordon; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -