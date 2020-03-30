|
|
Kendra Jeanne Pitt Goose Creek - Kendra Jeanne Pitt, 49, of Goose Creek passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma. Chief Warrant Officer Pitt served her country honorably with over 30 distinguished years of service on active duty in the United States Coast Guard. She will always be remembered for her strong will, love for her family, friends and her unwavering commitment to the Coast Guard. Kendra was born December 6, 1970 in Liberty, NY, where she resided until her graduation from Liberty Central High School in 1989 and immediately enlisted in the Coast Guard. Kendra is survived by her parents Walter and Maureen Pitt, children Lindsay Edwards and Garrett Pitt, sister Kelly Kabiri, niece Bryn Kabiri, nephew Andrew Kabiri and beloved grand-dog Nemo. Memorial services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Red Cross (platelet or blood), , or . Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 31, 2020