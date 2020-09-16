1/1
Kendrick Anthony Mahoney Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kendrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kendrick Anthony Mahoney, Jr. SUMMERVILLE - Kendrick Anthony Mahoney, Jr., 81, of Summerville, passed away peacefully at his home on September 12, 2020. Ken was born November 7, 1938 in New Haven, Kentucky. He was a graduate of the University of Florida Forest Ranger School, began his forestry career with the National Forest Service, and retired as Head Surveyor of Southern Woodlands Division of Mead Westvaco in 2003. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kay Morrison Mahoney, his daughters, Mary Ella Mahoney Davidson (John), Kelli Marie Mahoney Gilliam (Bernie), and his beloved Jack Russell, Annie. Ken is preceded in death by his brothers, James R. Mahoney and Joseph D. Mahoney, Sr. He is survived by a sister, Dorothy Ann Hall of Bardstown, KY, and two brothers, Richard H. Mahoney of Tampa, FL, and William L. Mahoney of New Haven, KY, and a number of loving nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at Mepkin Abbey at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mepkin Abbey, 1098 Mepkin Abbey Road, Moncks Corner, South Carolina, 29461. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved