Kenneth Clarence McPhail CHARLESTON - The family of the late Mr. Kenneth Clarence "Crunch" McPhail will have his public walk through on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Mr. McPhail was the son of the late Mrs. Pearl A. McPhail and the father of the late Mr. Kenneth O. Spencer. He is survived by his sisters, Rev. Dr. Joyce E. McPhail, Mrs. Theresa M. Lazarus (Jerome); aunt, Mrs. Wilhelmina A. Frasier, uncle, Rev. Clarence I. Admiral; cousins, Mr. Geary Admiral (Pamela), Mrs. Gail Peay (Anthony), Ms. Deidra L. Frasier, Brigadier General Kevin D. Admiral (Charmain), Mr. Michael L. Admiral; supportive friend and caregiver, Mrs. Mary Beth Horton and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends. The family will celebrate his life in a private graveside service on Monday, June 8, 2020. Expressions of love and sympathy may be sent to the family at 843-722-2554. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
