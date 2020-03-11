Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Daniels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Daniels Obituary
SMSgt Kenneth Daniels N. Charleston - Mr. Kenneth Daniels of North Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. SMSgt. Daniels was the beloved husband of Mrs. Erma Daniels, the father of Anicia Daniels Brown, Sharon (Jim) McCabe, Bet (Mitch) Brown, Joe (Sandy) Daniels, Carmen (John) King, Sylvia Kelly and Kenneth Daniels, Jr., the brother of Anna Gervene Hartsfield, James (Linda) Daniels, Abigail (Larry) Daniels-Greene, Mary Etta Manning, Francine Riles, Linward Daniels, Barbara Daniels and Allan Daniels, the son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Remedios Alcazar and Edita Gabriel and the grandfather of seven grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. The home going service for SMSgt Daniels will take place this morning, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 9:00 AM at All Saints Chapel (Naval Weapon Station) 707 Chapel Drive, Goose Creek, SC. SMSgt Daniels will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia, CT. Professional Services entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -