Kenneth Dezelle GOOSE CREEK - Mr. Kenneth Dezelle, 68, of Goose Creek, SC, transitioned to Heaven on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in North Charleston, SC. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Gravesite Service on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 @ 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 365 Dunmeyer Hill Road, Lincolnville, SC, Elder Alvin B. Akins, Pastor of Fresh Anointing Ministries Worship Center, Eulogist. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 3:00-7:00PM at Grace Funeral Services Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Mr. Dezelle leaves to cherish his sweet memories: wife, Eve Dezelle; children: Kenneth (Allette) Dezelle, Jr., Summerville, SC, Stephen A. Dezelle, Goose Creek, SC, and Adrienne (Micheal) Staley, Moncks Corner, SC. his siblings: Myrtle Jones, North Charleston, SC, Corrine (Noel) Berry, North Carolina, Daniel (Hazel) Dezelle, Walterboro, SC, and Solomon (Gloria) Dezelle, Jr., Marietta, GA. four grandchildren: Micheal, Jr., Mekhi, and Amariah Stanley, and Serenity and a host of other relatives and friends. Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 1947 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (843) 761-8850, website:gracefuneralservicesllc.com, e-mail:gracefuneralservice@gmail.com. May The Work "WE" Do Speak For Us! Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.