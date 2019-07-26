Kenneth Duke Petit Charleston - Kenneth Duke Petit, 68, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 3:00 until 5:00 pm. A Celebration of his Life will be announced. Kenny was born June 29, 1951 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late James Percival Petit, Sr. and the late Anna Lucylle Duke Petit. He grew up on the Isle of Palms and graduated from Moultrie High School in 1969 where he ran track and was the high point scorer on the State Championship Team. He attended Baptist College and was also on the track team. Later he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Charleston Southern University. He was a teacher in the Berkeley County schools retiring from Timberland High School in St. Stephen. Kenny cherished time spent with his family, especially his daughter and granddaughter. He was a model airplanes and model cars enthusiast, an avid Gamecock fan and the biggest fan of the Beatles. He enjoyed reading and captained the trivia team, Blood Monkeys from Mars. He is survived by daughter, Julia Petit Crabtree, her wife, Cassy and their daughter, Reese of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three brothers, Brian L. Petit and his wife Patty of Mt. Pleasant, SC, James P. Petit, Jr. and his wife Vivian of Cocoa, FL and Parker H. Petit and his wife Janet of Roswell, GA; sister, Cherie Petit Mosley of Huger, SC; sister-in-law, Angel Petit of Mt. Pleasant, SC; former spouse, Mary Carter and her husband Magnus of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, John R. Petit and niece, Mei-Ling Petit Wilson. Kindly make memorials to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 27, 2019