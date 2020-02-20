|
|
Kenneth Edward Hutto, Sr. Orangeburg, SC - Kenneth Edward Hutto, Sr., 92, of Orangeburg, husband of Vernelle Hutto, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at The Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Chaplin Frank Copeland officiating. Burial will follow in the St. George Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nick Weggener, Kurt Rogers, Ed Smith and Josh Smith. Kenneth was born on September 30, 1927, a son of the late Lewis W. and Eva Westbury Hutto. He was a graduate of St. George High School, owner and operator of Hutto Shell Station in St. George and former Mayor. He later moved to Florida where he owned motels in Daytona and Kissimmee. He moved to Lake Marion, where he loved to fish and bird hunt with his bird dog, Dan. He was a member of Eutawville United Methodist Church where he loved to play the harmonica for his fellow church members and Past Master of the Harmony Lodge #61 AFM. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Sue Campbell, Cecelia Daub and Carl Hutto. Surviving is his wife, Vernelle Morris Hutto; sons, Edward Hutto, Jr. and John Hutto, both of Charleston; three daughters, Lynn H. Walker, Charleston, Gayle (Gene) Smith, Banner Elk, NC and Debby (Todd) Rogers, Charleston; step-daughter, Janas Wilson (Mark) Selasky, Lake Mary, FL grandchildren, Russ Walker, Katie (Tyler) Rogers Byfield, Kurt Rogers, Edward Smith and Joshua Smith; and great-grandchildren, Zack, Dylan and Andrew James Smith; step-grandson, Nicholas Selasky Memorials may be made to The Methodist Oaks, PO Box 9005, Orangeburg, SC 29116.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020