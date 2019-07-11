|
Kenneth Fludd Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mr. Kenneth "Kenny Black" Fludd are invited to attend his Funeral Service 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Fludd is survived by his sons, Fuquan and Kareem Fryar; granddaughter, Diamond Fryar; brother, Augustus Ford; sisters, Nancy and Cassey Ford; special niece, Stephanie Washington; special nephew, Augustus "Juney" Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019