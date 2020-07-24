Kenneth Franklin McClure N. Charleston - Kenneth Franklin McClure III, age 43, of North Charleston, South Carolina, passed away peacefully and entered into eternal life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Keni was born April 12, 1977 in Charleston, SC. He was the third child, and first son of Kenneth and Libby Evans McClure. He was the grandson of Kenneth and Roxie Hamlin McClure and Thomas M. and Gertrude L. Evans. He was a graduate of Stall High School and attended classes at Utah Valley State College and at Midlands Tech in Columbia, SC. Keni grew up in North Charleston and spent many hours on the playgrounds there, honing his skills in baseball, football and acquiring a love for all things outdoors. He was blessed to have an opportunity to coach his son for a season of baseball. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed these pastimes at every chance. He was another of the great Carolina Gamecocks fans and stuck by them win or lose. While working in the family businesses, he learned to build anything from roads to ditches and homes to apartments and excelled at operating heavy equipment. He never liked to be too confined. He was a member of the masons. He had a great love for this country in which we live. Keni was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where he acquired an understanding that the greatest treasure we have in this life is the family and that families are forever. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jennette Dallatore McClure and their son, Colton. He is also survived by his parents, sisters and brother. Marlene Quattlebaum (Scott), Melanie McDonald (Dave) and Kevin Thomas McClure all of Charleston, SC. He was loved and will always be affectionately know as Uncle Bubba to his nieces, Isabel Quatellbaum, Ceil and Emmy McDonald and his nephew Erik McDonald. A visitation at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home for Kenneth will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A life lived well at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel will occur Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The interment at Carolina Memorial Park will occur Monday, July 27, 2020, 7113 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, South Carolina 29406. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com
