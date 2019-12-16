|
Kenneth Frasier Columbia, SC - Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 14, 2019, Mr. Kenneth Frasier. Residence: 424 Valley Spring Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Mr. Frasier is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Lee and Lucielle Frasier; the husband of Mrs. Latonia Nicole Frasier; the father of 9 children; and the grandfather of 4 grandchildren. Mr. Frasier was 49 years old and a Concert Construction Worker. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 17, 2019