Kenneth G. Schneider, Jr. Johns Island - Kenneth G. Schneider, Jr., 87, of Johns Island, SC, husband of Rita Schneider, entered into eternal rest Saturday, January 25, 2020. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 1, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, in St. John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Highway, Johns Island, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the St. John's Parish Churchyard. Kenneth was born April 25, 1932, in Anniston, AL, son of Kenneth George Schneider and Eleanor Ross Stillwell Schneider. He was a cradle Episcopalian raised in Nashville TN. His Episcopalian roots evolved from his grandfather, George Andrew Schneider, who was on the vestry at Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston, AL, and senior warden there for many years. It was at this church that Ken received his acolyte training as well as being in the boy's choir. Ken graduated from McCallie Military school, a private boy's school in Chattanooga, TN, in 1950. He went on to attend and graduate from Princeton University in 1954, where he majored in architecture. This background gave rise to a promising future, but not before Ken turned his sights to the US Army Corps of Engineers, where he was an officer from 1954 to 1957. Ken's love of architecture led him into work as a forensic architect on Johns Island just prior to hurricane Hugo. Ken was always on the go, but in his spare time he enjoyed boating, woodworking, drawing, singing and "picking" bluegrass on his strings (whenever he could get together with his younger brother, Jack, who is in the recording business in Nashville, TN). Ken's appreciation for the water began as a child when he accompanied his brother and parents on family vacations on Guntersville Lake in the mountains of Alabama. It is no wonder then, that he was to find great happiness at the Bohicket Marina, where he met his lovely wife, Rita. They shared a passion for boating and bluegrass, and were married at St. John's Rectory on May 4, 2005. Ken has always loved children and became an acolyte master at St. John's in 1998. A silver paten used every Sunday at St. John's has been dedicated to Ken's work. He had a special place in his heart for each of his acolytes, having considered each and every one of them his own children. Ken was also a Lay Eucharistic Minister. In addition to being a lifetime member of the Brotherhood of St. Andrews, he also served on the vestry, served as senior warden, and was chairman of the building committee, assisting in designing and constructing the new Walton Hall. He had a great passion for life, and a love for God but remained humble. Ken was the consummate gentleman - with a modest complement or a word of encouragement. His diligent work with the children has gifted St. John's Parish with young people who have become teachers, youth leaders and insightful Christians who love to attend church and serve God. How marvelous to consider the leadings of the Lord for an Alabama lad who became a Princeton gentleman, a revered business man and a cherished church leader. Ken is survived by his wife, Rita; two sons, Robert (LeeAnn) and John (Irena); his brother, Jack (Nell); grandson, Marshall (Katie); granddaughter, Paige; grandson, Christopher (Emma); great-grandchildren; as well as a niece, nephews, cousins and respective spouses and children. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, George Schneider. Memorials may be made to St. John's Parish Church Rector's Discretionary Fund, 3673 Maybank Highway, Johns Island, SC 29455.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 28, 2020