|
|
Kenneth G. Schneider, Jr. Johns Island - The family of Kenneth G. Schneider, Jr., will receive friends Saturday, February 1, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, in St. John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Highway, Johns Island, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the St. John's Parish Churchyard. Memorials may be made to St. John's Parish Church Rector's Discretionary Fund, 3673 Maybank Highway, Johns Island, SC 29455. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020