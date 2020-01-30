Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
St. John's Parish Church
3673 Maybank Highway
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth G. Schneider Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth G. Schneider Jr. Obituary
Kenneth G. Schneider, Jr. Johns Island - The family of Kenneth G. Schneider, Jr., will receive friends Saturday, February 1, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, in St. John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Highway, Johns Island, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the St. John's Parish Churchyard. Memorials may be made to St. John's Parish Church Rector's Discretionary Fund, 3673 Maybank Highway, Johns Island, SC 29455. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -