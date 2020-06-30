Kenneth Gordon, Sr. Johns Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Kenneth Gordon, Sr. will celebrate his life in a private graveside service. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Gordon is survived by his wife, Pamela Gordon; children, Kenneth Gordon, Jr. and Darren Gordon; mother, Dolly Gordon; brothers, Rodney Gordon and Curtis Newson (Keiuana); and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.